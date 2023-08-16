WWE reviving 2-year-old scrapped plans for current star? Exploring the storyline that never was

Mustafa Ali noted on social media that he had much to say come WWE NXT. The Disruptor lived up to his promise as a fantastic vignette aired. The video came across more like a presidential candidate's plea for a better future than it did a wrestling promo.

In the video, Ali came across as highly patriotic, albeit weaselly. The heel promo attacked Wes Lee and the reigning WWE NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio, proclaiming he would be the ideal person to hold the coveted belt.

Fans seem to love Mustafa's new side, but it isn't all that new. This appears to be a spinoff of an angle Ali attempted to pursue just two years ago, but it was ultimately scrapped.

Ali discussed the planned idea for the character in the past, even wanting to use Hulk Hogan's "Real American" theme song as his new entrance music. While he filmed a vignette for it, plans to use the character and follow through with the storyline were dropped by Vince McMahon and WWE.

Thankfully, he now has the opportunity to see the sleazy politician gimmick through. Mustafa has been acting weaselly and manipulative on NXT for weeks, so the evolution feels pretty organic. However, whether he has a theme song change along the way remains to be seen.

Shawn Michaels recently discussed Mustafa Ali joining the WWE NXT brand

Most fans likely know that Shawn Michaels is in charge of NXT. D-Generation X is running WWE together, which is a wild statement to make, given their antics in the past.

The duo knows talent, however, and Shawn was open about how impressed he is by Mustafa. In an interview with the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling Show, Michaels discussed bringing the veteran to the brand.

"When we had the opportunity to get Mustafa Ali, I've always been a big fan of his. It's something that from a very quiet standpoint, I would see him here and there on the main roster and every once in a while, I would just reach out and ask like, 'Gosh, if he's not doing anything, if you guys aren't doing something with him, I'd love to have him down here," he said.

The Heartbreak Kid went on to say that he planned to "unleash" Ali in NXT:

"It never quite worked out for us until just as of late, and I'm telling you what. He's a guy that, in my opinion, we've just seen the tip of the iceberg with him and we plan on cutting him loose and unleashing him here in NXT to really work and live out his potential here on the NXT brand as we go into the future."

Mustafa Ali has been delivering both in the ring and on the microphone since appearing on NXT earlier this year. His recent bout with Axiom was particularly impressive.

Whether Mustafa will go on to win the North American Championship remains to be seen. If nothing else, the talented star finally gets a chance to show off his skills. Wherever it goes will undoubtedly be entertaining for the WWE Universe.

