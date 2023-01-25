WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is shaping up to be a mega Premium Live Event and the biggest in a while. There is plenty at stake and a lot of rumors circling the show, and everyone is excited to see which of them will ring true.

Among the multiple booking decisions Triple H and the team have made for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is a significant one that bans a certain superstar from every show until January 28. He is one of the best on the main roster, and although he will be missed, the WWE Universe can take heart from the fact that it is being done for storyline purposes.

If you don't remember who the suspended superstar is, read on to find out. You may not like the news, but everything will start to make sense when you find out who it is.

Following the events of 'RAW is XXX,' Sami Zayn has been banned from all the shows on the schedule before WWE Royal Rumble 2023. This came as an order from Roman Reigns, who declared The Honorary Uce not guilty in the Tribal Court, but not before issuing this verdict.

Our reaction to his decision was to hold one finger up for him. You all know it is not the index one.

Why has WWE banned a superstar until WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

Sami Zayn thought he would have a great week ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023. However, he now finds himself on the sidelines until January 28, thanks to the events that transpired on Monday Night RAW.

During the much-hyped Tribal Court segment, things got heated between Zayn and Paul Heyman. He had to deal with the Special Counsel's tirade against him that was backed up by substantial evidence. Everything looked bleak for the Honorary Uce, but Jey Uso stepped up to save his bacon. He shared his own evidence that presented his Uce in the best light.

Roman Reigns had the final say, as we all thought he would. He got up and declared Zayn not guilty, much to the delight of everyone watching. However, before he concluded the proceedings, he told The Master Strategist that he shouldn't be present for any show until the Royal Rumble.

The Tribal Chief announced that Zayn will have his final test on January 28. We hope he passes with flying colors and keeps his place in The Bloodline.

