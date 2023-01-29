WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Why did the Men's Rumble Match open the show?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is one of the biggest and most anticipated events from the company. The show is usually headlined by a 30-man rumble match filled with surprises and unexpected moments, but that is not the case this year.

The January 28 event is one of the company's 'Big Four' events of the year, alongside WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series. The event has featured many iconic returns and debuts, like AJ Styles in 2016. The event has also witnessed multiple celebrity entrants in the past few years, Bad Bunny being the most recent one.

Given the intensity of the 30-man Rumble match, it usually caps off the event. However, it was reported by Xero News ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 that the aforementioned match was instead going to open up the event instead.

Despite news in the past stating that The Rock might not be prepared for WWE Royal Rumble 2023, that might not be the case after all. It's possible that the 30-man Rumble match welcomed fans so Dwayne Johnson will have time to appear and face off with his cousin, Roman Reigns, after the main event.

Another possible way the January event will close is by The Bloodline finally cutting ties with Sami Zayn.

What did Roman Reigns say about The Rock's status ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

Ahead of tonight's premium live event, Roman Reigns appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he discussed the possibility of his cousin appearing at the event.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion backed up Dwayne's reason for not being physically ready for a return. The SmackDown star shared that preparing for a match was different as compared to simply training with weights.

"I believe he just came out with a statement saying that he's not gonna be ready in time, which, that's the face that everyone's making, like, 'Hold on! He trains every single day. He's huge!' In his defense, it's one thing to train with weights, the bodybuilding, the look, the part... but, to be able to get in the ring and do a main event match, a championship match, it takes a lot of conditioning, it beats up your body."

For now, it looks like fans will truly have to wait to see if The Great One is indeed going to return for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and begin his feud with the leader of The Bloodline.

