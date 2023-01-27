WWE Royal Rumble: Is Cody Rhodes fully ready for his WWE return?

WWE Royal Rumble is under a week away, and no one can wait for the event to get underway. Fans are buzzed regarding the event for two reasons. One is the eponymous battle royal matches with all the thrills and surprises, and the second is the return of Cody Rhodes.

Almost eight months ago, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell with a torn pectoral. Since then, we haven't seen the American Nightmare. A month ago, WWE started playing vignettes regarding his road to recovery.

A couple of weeks ago, The American Nightmare revealed he would be returning at WWE Royal Rumble. Many fans, however, are still wondering if Rhodes is ready, as his return is happening ahead of time.

In an interview with Steve Fall’s Ten Count, Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, claimed that he "looks ready" to return at the WWE Royal Rumble.

“I went with him to his physical therapist yesterday to finally see, because he’s been ragging on me the entire time, ‘you haven’t come, you haven’t come.’ So, I’m like ‘Okay, I’m coming to see’, and I was really impressed with how he looks now. He doesn’t look like anything happened, which is crazy because he had major surgery, so he looks like the same Cody to me. The muscle mass is all there. He looks ready to me.” (H/T: TJR Wrestling)

WWE Hall of Famer is impressed with Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Usually, recovering from a torn pec takes approximately a year. In one of his vignettes, Cody Rhodes revealed that patience is not his strongest suit.

This seems to be accurate, as The American Nightmare is returning to the WWE Royal Rumble ahead of the predicted recovery time. His swift comeback has not only impressed fans but also a Hall of Famer.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker-T revealed that Cody Rhodes might not be 100%. However, he was very impressed by his comeback at the WWE Royal Rumble.

"Whether he's 100% or not, that's one thing about this business — you're never going to be 100%," Booker said. "To see him comeback is a testament. It's a testament to his will. So, let's see what Cody 'The American Nightmare' has. I'm looking forward to it." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 to fulfill his dream of becoming a WWE Champion. After a minor obstacle in his path, he has a chance to chase his dream again at the Royal Rumble.

