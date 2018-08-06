Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Paul Heyman spotted at the Performance Center, new Heyman Guy revealed?

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.13K   //    06 Aug 2018, 11:32 IST

Top 10
Top 10 anime betrayals.

What’s the story?

According to PWInsider, Paul Heyman was present at the WWE Performance Center this past week. This comes on the heels of Heyman being attacked by Brock Lesnar on the most recent episode of RAW.

In case you didn’t know…

Heyman featured heavily on the latest RAW episode wherein Brock Lesnar’s advocate was seen trying to convince his client into coming out to the ring. Lesnar was at his entertaining best by being in his ‘I don’t give a damn, where’s my money’ persona. He turned into a meme by the end of the night courtesy of him reading a magazine during the pre-recorded backstage segments.





The Beast Incarnate eventually made his way out to the ring and in a fit of rage, took out Raw General Manager Kurt Angle with an F5. However, he wasn’t done there as he threatened his advocate and in turn, teased a split between the two.


Speculation has been running rife ever since regarding the impending split and the fans have begun to wonder what happens to Heyman after Lesnar predictably leaves WWE for the UFC after SummerSlam.

A new Paul Heyman guy? Maybe, but WWE may have found another role for the former ECW head honcho….

The heart of the matter

Heyman was present at the WWE PC taking promo classes for most of the days this past week. Heyman is undoubtedly the best on the microphone currently in the WWE, and quite possibly the greatest of all time.

Thus, it makes absolute sense for WWE to have Heyman give some invaluable tips to the up-and-comers down at the developmental. For all it's worth, Heyman may have even scouted the next Heyman guy...

What’s next?

While Heyman would personally have no problems training the next crop of superstars, we’re sure the living genius would be more than satisfied managing a superstar on TV or by being involved in the creative workings backstage.

As much as the rookies need Heyman’s two cents in flawless promo-cutting, WWE TV needs the Walrus more for keeping up its ratings and selling feuds by his promos.

If Heyman does get a new client, who do you think it should be?

Off to the comments section you go…..

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.


Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Brock Lesnar Paul Heyman
Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
Wrestling mark, Melophile, Red Devil, Underachieving Oversleeper.
Is it time for a new Paul Heyman Guy?
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Paul Heyman needs to turn on Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar confirmed for SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Is Paul Heyman now teaching at The Performance...
RELATED STORY
3 possible ways Brock Lesnar can lose the WWE Universal...
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE can push Roman after the latest RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns Not Worried About SummerSlam Crowd...
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Paul Heyman Can Manage After Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Huge changes in WWE SummerSlam 2018 match...
RELATED STORY
3 ways to end Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us