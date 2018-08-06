WWE Rumor Mill: Paul Heyman spotted at the Performance Center, new Heyman Guy revealed?

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.13K // 06 Aug 2018, 11:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Top 10 anime betrayals.

What’s the story?

According to PWInsider, Paul Heyman was present at the WWE Performance Center this past week. This comes on the heels of Heyman being attacked by Brock Lesnar on the most recent episode of RAW.

In case you didn’t know…

Heyman featured heavily on the latest RAW episode wherein Brock Lesnar’s advocate was seen trying to convince his client into coming out to the ring. Lesnar was at his entertaining best by being in his ‘I don’t give a damn, where’s my money’ persona. He turned into a meme by the end of the night courtesy of him reading a magazine during the pre-recorded backstage segments.

The Beast Incarnate eventually made his way out to the ring and in a fit of rage, took out Raw General Manager Kurt Angle with an F5. However, he wasn’t done there as he threatened his advocate and in turn, teased a split between the two.

Speculation has been running rife ever since regarding the impending split and the fans have begun to wonder what happens to Heyman after Lesnar predictably leaves WWE for the UFC after SummerSlam.

A new Paul Heyman guy? Maybe, but WWE may have found another role for the former ECW head honcho….

The heart of the matter

Heyman was present at the WWE PC taking promo classes for most of the days this past week. Heyman is undoubtedly the best on the microphone currently in the WWE, and quite possibly the greatest of all time.

Thus, it makes absolute sense for WWE to have Heyman give some invaluable tips to the up-and-comers down at the developmental. For all it's worth, Heyman may have even scouted the next Heyman guy...

Is Lars Sullivan about to become the next "Paul Heyman Guy"? #SummerSlam #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Y8XST0TmGh — Lost in the Midcard (@LITMCPodcast) August 3, 2018

What’s next?

While Heyman would personally have no problems training the next crop of superstars, we’re sure the living genius would be more than satisfied managing a superstar on TV or by being involved in the creative workings backstage.

As much as the rookies need Heyman’s two cents in flawless promo-cutting, WWE TV needs the Walrus more for keeping up its ratings and selling feuds by his promos.

If Heyman does get a new client, who do you think it should be?

Off to the comments section you go…..

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.