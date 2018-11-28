WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage news on company officials changing Baron Corbin match at TLC

Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre the new heel trio on RAW.

What’s the story?

Last week on RAW, Braun Strowman was written off of WWE television for several weeks due to the former WWE RAW Tag Team champion suffering bone spurs in his elbow that required him to have surgery.

Reports claimed that WWE officials felt that Strowman would be ready to go when the TLC pay-per-view came around; however, it appears that might not be the case after all as Wrestlevotes – a credible source who has broken several backstage news such as Bobby Lashley replacing John Cena in the World Cup tournament – is claiming that the TLC match between Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman could possibly be changed.

I know injury concerns have been making the rounds, but I’m hearing Bobby Lashley is John Cena’s replacement in the World Cup at #WWECrownJewel — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 27, 2018

In case you didn’t know…

The ‘Monster Among Men’ has had quite a productive year in WWE. Arguably one of the biggest talking points over WrestleMania 34 was Strowman capturing the WWE RAW Tag Team titles with a ten-year-old boy named Nicholas.

From there, Strowman’s popularity seemed to grow amongst the WWE fans before his out of nowhere heel turn back in September to feud with Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins.

The company was forced to turn Braun Strowman back into a babyface when Roman Reigns stunned the world by announcing that he was surrendering the Universal championship due to his leukemia returning.

It was also around this time that Strowman was reportedly dealing with an injury; however, with the company needing a top babyface the ‘Monster Among Men’ was unable to heal his wounds at the time.

The heart of the matter

As previously mentioned, Strowman is out with an elbow injury. It was initially believed that Strowman would be set for TLC on December 16, but it appears that his injury is a bit worse than company officials assumed.

Wrestlevotes has reported that Strowman may not be able to compete at the pay-per-view and that plans are to change the TLC match involving Corbin into a multi-man match, which would be similar to The TLC match at the 2012 pay-per-view where The Shield defeated Ryback, Kane and Daniel Bryan.

Hearing Braun Strowman may indeed be out past the TLC PPV, and they are preparing to make the TLC match involving Baron Corbin a multi man contest similar to the 2012 TLC PPV. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 27, 2018

Ryback was supposed to face then-WWE Champion CM Punk at the pay-per-view but Punk was pulled from the card due to a knee injury.

What’s next?

While there’s no word on who else might be involved in the TLC match, last night’s RAW strongly indicated that Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Elias, and Finn Balor could end up in the RAW main event match.