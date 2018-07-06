Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar confirmed for SummerSlam and Monday Night Raw afterwards

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
News
2.91K   //    06 Jul 2018, 17:05 IST

Brock Lesnar 'The Beast Incarnate' will be at SummerSlam
Brock Lesnar 'The Beast Incarnate' will be at SummerSlam

What's the story?

Brad Shepard of Barn Burner has reported that Brock Lesnar will be appearing at SummerSlam in the Barclays Center, and will also be appearing on the post-SummerSlam Monday Night Raw the night afterwards.

In case you didn't know...

This is contrary to current reports from other prominent wrestling journalists like Dave Meltzer and Mike Johnson who have both recently reported that Lesnar's SummerSlam status is either completely in doubt or yet to be determined.

It's unclear what the realities of Lesnar's contract negotiations with the WWE are, but it's clearly being used to influence storylines as Lesnar's refusal to sign a date to defend his title has been a factor in recent Monday Night Raw, with the announced #1 Contenders Match for Extreme Rules featuring Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley 'cancelled'

The heart of the matter

The expectation for a few weeks is that Lesnar will defend the title at SummerSlam, which is WWE's second biggest pay-per-view next to WrestleMania. However recent reports have surfaced that deliberately, I think, place doubt over Lesnar's relationship like WWE, such as this one stating that Lesnar is preparing to fight for the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

It seems obvious to me that this is once again a case of wrestling media being worked. The literal exact same thing happened during the build-up to WrestleMania with almost everyone reporting that Lesnar was being difficult and that Lesnar was going to leave WWE and yet he retained the WWE Universal Championship, beat Roman Reigns and is still the champion now.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar is one of the WWE's biggest draws, but everyone seems to be very aware that he thinks he has one more UFC run in him. Personally, I hope that he will be wrestling at SummerSlam and that he will finally drop the title.

Although Lesnar's presence is clearly beneficial for the WWE, his limited appearances as WWE Universal Champion have definitely hurt the importance of the title belt, and subsequently left Raw without a lot of focus.

What do you guys think, should Brock Lesnar drop the WWE Universal Title sooner rather than later?

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

WWE SummerSlam Brock Lesnar
