WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan reportedly still yet to sign a new deal with WWE

Is Daniel Bryan waiting for his contract to expire so that he can leave WWE?

Is Daniel Bryan thinking of leaving WWE?

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan's current contract with WWE expires in just three months, but even though the former World Champion has been able to return to the ring, PWStream are reporting that he is still yet to decide on a new deal with the company.

In case you didn't know...

Bryan was forced to retire from in-ring competition back in February 2016, which was when the company decided to freeze his contract and then let him work as the SmackDown General Manager until it expired.

Bryan talked openly about the fact that he would leave the WWE and return to the Independent scene if he was unable to return to the ring as part of the company before his current deal came to an end.

It was thought that because Bryan was cleared to compete again back in March that he would have already signed a new contract, but new reports suggest that this isn't the case.

The heart of the matter

The former World Champion's contract expires on September 1st and according to PWStream, he is yet to sign a new deal with WWE. Bryan has been part of a number of major storylines since his return to the ring back at WrestleMania last month, but the company is now reportedly being cautious about his involvement in their future plans since they are currently unsure if he will sign a new contract.

Per sources: Daniel Bryan is still yet to sign a new deal with WWE. As such, the company are tentative with their plans for him moving forward. — PWStream (@PWStream) May 28, 2018

What's next?

Daniel Bryan takes on Samoa Joe tonight on SmackDown Live for the final place in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, Bryan already defeated Jeff Hardy last week to secure his place in this match.

