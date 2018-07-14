WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan to re-sign with WWE?

Daniel Bryan

What's the story?

As per reports, Daniel Bryan is being advertised for the September 4th Smackdown taping in Detroit, which will be taking place after his current contract would be finished, leading rise to speculation that the former WWE Champion will probably re-sign with the company.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan was forced to retire in 2016 due to concussion-related injuries and took up the role of the SmackDown GM ever since the brand split where RAW and SmackDown had the roster divided between them.

Daniel Bryan, however, was cleared to compete in-ring before Wrestlemania 34 this year and made his triumphant return at the grandest stage of them all to team with Shane McMahon and defeat the team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Daniel Bryan is now a regular Superstar on Smackdown after giving up the role of the GM which has been taken up by Paige.

The heart of the matter

It had been reported that Daniel Bryan is not happy with his schedule and wants a lighter schedule so that he has more time to spend with his family.

Bryan had not re-signed with the WWE and the reason for it could have been ongoing negotiations on his work schedule. But, with him being advertised for Smackdown after his current contract is up could be an indication that D-Bryan is here to stay with the WWE.

What's next?

Daniel Bryan is scheduled to face the team of The Bludgeon Brothers at the Extreme Rules PPV along with his tag team partner: The Big Red Monster, Kane.

It has also been speculated that, in case, Daniel Bryan re-signs, he will be involved in a lengthy program with his arch-rival The Miz which could start before Summerslam and go on until the year-end.

