WWE Rumor Mill: Dean Ambrose's heel turn originally had a different target

Seth Rollins wasn't Dean Ambrose's original target

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose turned on his Shield-brother Seth Rollins last month on the same episode of RAW that Roman Reigns revealed he was struggling with leukaemia which would force him to walk out of the company and relinquish his title, but it's now being reported that Ambrose's turn wasn't supposed to be against Rollins.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have had a checkered past but throughout The Shield's history, Ambrose and Reigns have always remained close friends, which is why many fans believed that a heel turn for The Lunatic Fringe would cut much deeper if it was against his best friend.

The fact that Roman Reigns was forced to walk away from WWE back in October meant that all of the plans for Ambrose's heel turn were moved up and instead it was an emotional episode of Raw that gained the former World Champion the heat he required.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, the original plan for Dean Ambrose's heel turn was for him to turn on Roman Reigns and this would then lead to a match between the two stars at WrestleMania next year.

The newsletter mentioned, “Ambrose’s turn would have been much later and on Reigns if that was the direction, right now looks out the window," via Ringsidenews.

This could be why the current storyline between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins does look as though it's stalling right now because WWE is literally making it up as they go along.

What's next?

Seth Rollins faces Shinsuke Nakamura this Sunday at Survivor Series, whilst Dean Ambrose isn't currently on the card for the show, but this doesn't mean that The Lunatic Fringe won't make an appearance.

Do you think a heel turn on Roman Reigns would have been much more effective? Have your say in the comments section below...