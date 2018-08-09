WWE Rumor Mill: Details on current WWE contract of Paul Heyman revealed

Paul Heyman currently has a deal with WWE

What’s the story?

As reported by PWInsider, rather intriguing details on the current WWE contract of Paul Heyman were revealed.

Apparently, in contrast to recent speculation surrounding Heyman’s future with the WWE, the belief is that Heyman does currently have a deal with WWE. Besides, additional details on the same have also been noted.

In case you didn’t know…

Paul Heyman is widely regarded as one of the very best professional wrestling managers of all time.

Heyman is lauded by both fans and experts alike for his character work as well as creative input—not only in the WWE, but also in ECW.

The heart of the matter

Over the past few years, Paul Heyman has served as the on-screen “Advocate” of reigning WWE Universal Champion “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar.

Heyman is indeed close friends with Lesnar outside the squared circle and has been involved in several creative decisions pertaining to Lesnar’s feuds as well as the latter’s opponents’ segments on WWE television programming.

On that note, with Lesnar’s WWE future now up in the air—what with The Beast being set to compete in a UFC Heavyweight title bout next year—the professional wrestling community has been set abuzz by speculation that Lesnar could part ways with WWE later this year.

Additionally, considering that Heyman’s primary role in the WWE is to portray the role of Lesnar’s on-screen Advocate, the question arises as to whether Heyman could possibly end up leaving WWE after The Beast’s departure.

Nevertheless, PWInsider now reveals that Heyman presently “has a WWE deal”.

Furthermore, it’s being indicated that Heyman serves for WWE, only when they need him to work.

What’s next?

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title against Roman Reigns at WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

Lesnar is also said to be likely to challenge reigning UFC Light-Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier for the latter’s Heavyweight title—with their 5-Round UFC bout taking place in January of 2019.

As of this writing, it’s unknown as to what WWE has in store for Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman after the Lesnar-Reigns program concludes.

