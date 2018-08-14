WWE Rumor Mill: Former WWE Champion to return on tonight's Monday Night RAW episode

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 10.99K // 14 Aug 2018, 03:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dean Ambrose (right) is said to have moved with his wife Renee Young (left) to Birmingham, Alabama for his injury rehab

What’s the story?

Per The Wrap, former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose is set to make his on-screen return on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Apparently, it’s being alluded that Ambrose has been medically cleared. Besides, additional details regarding the same have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Dean Ambrose is widely regarded as one of the WWE’s top young Superstars today—alongside his Shield stable-mates Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Ambrose suffered a triceps injury late last year and was written off the WWE’s storylines after a backstage attack by then-RAW Superstar Samoa Joe.

The heart of the matter

Dean Ambrose has been on the sidelines owing to his triceps injury since December of last year.

In the ensuing months, it was revealed that Ambrose was working extremely hard in his rehabilitation, so as to make his in-ring return at the earliest.

In fact, speaking to Give Me Sport, Roman Reigns asserted that Ambrose has been rehabbing like a madman--with PWInsider noting that Ambrose has in fact moved to Birmingham, Alabama so as to further facilitate his rehabilitation.

On that note, The Wrap now reveals that Dean Ambrose will make his WWE on-screen comeback on tonight’s episode of RAW.

Furthermore, the vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that upon his return to RAW, Ambrose could perform as a heel—possibly attacking his Shield brethren Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

As of this time, the WWE has not provided an official statement pertaining to Ambrose’s rumored on-screen return.

What’s next?

Fans can expect Dean Ambrose to make his long-awaited in-ring comeback on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW which airs from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

The belief is that Ambrose is likely to be prominently featured on WWE TV programming in the days to come.

What are your thoughts on Dean Ambrose’s potential comeback? Sound off in the comments!