WWE Rumor Mill: Huge spoiler for Survivor Series reveals next major feuds?

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.17K // 18 Oct 2018, 10:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns

What's the story?

We're exactly a month away from the last big 4 PPV of the year, Survivor Series, which will take place on November 18, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

We will possibly see a lot of feuds ending at the show, before building new feuds for the next big PPV after Survivor Series, Royal Rumble.

A survey released by the WWE, has possibly hinted at whom Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, and Rey Mysterio will face at Survivor Series, via HeelByNature YouTube channel.

In case you didn't know...

Reigns is currently in a feud with Braun Strowman, while The Shield have feuded with The Dogs of War - the faction consisting of Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

But it seems like The Dogs of War could soon split, as was evidenced by their actions on this week's RAW.

Charlotte, meanwhile, is in a great feud with Becky Lynch, who turned heel, and they will face each other for the SmackDown Live Women's title at Evolution PPV.

Rey Mysterio returned to WWE full-time at the SmackDown 1000 show, where he faced US Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura.

The heart of the matter

The survey held by the WWE is asking WWE fans if they would like to see three matches, which probably gives us an idea that these three matches may happen at the PPV.

The three matches listed in the survey are Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio vs Shinsuke Nakamura, and Charlotte vs Asuka.

If this survey is any indication, it could mean that Charlotte will probably win back the SmackDown Live women's championship at Evolution, from Becky Lynch, while we could maybe see a title change when Nakamura and Mysterio face off.

What's next?

At the Crown Jewel PPV, Reigns will defend his Universal title against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar, while Mysterio will take part in the WWE World Cup.