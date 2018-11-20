×
John Cena Rumor Mill: John Cena's WWE return date revealed

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
2.16K   //    20 Nov 2018, 21:45 IST

John Cena will be back!
John Cena will be back!

What's the story?

John Cena's WWE return date has been revealed, according to to PWInsider.

The 16-time WWE Champion will return to the ring in December and is scheduled to wrestle at several WWE Live events.

In case you didn't know...

While John Cena has transitioned to somewhat of a part-time attraction within WWE, the 16-time World Champion is still a huge part of the WWE Universe.

Cena may be taking Hollywood by storm and slowing down his in-ring career, but there's no sign that it's completely stopping any time soon with Cena making sporadic WWE appearances across the course of the year.

John Cena was last seen in WWE at Super Show-Down in Australia where he and Bobby Lashley were victorious in a Tag Team Match against Elias and Kevin Owens. Cena was scheduled to appear at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia but reportedly withdrew from the event.

The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider, John Cena is scheduled to return to WWE in December where the 16-time WWE Champion will wrestle at the following WWE live events:

26th December - Madison Square Garden (Raw event)

27th December - Long Island, New York (SmackDown event)

28th December - Baltimore, Maryland (SmackDown event)

30th December - Tampa, Florida (SmackDown live event)

There's no word yet as to whether John Cena will appear on WWE television over the Christmas period.

What's next?

Well, who knows? There's every chance we may see John Cena at any given point in WWE but Cena is currently living in China, while he films a movie with Jackie Chan.

There's no word yet as to whether these live dates are a sign of things to come or just a one-off run for Cena to draw a live crowd before he returns to China. I guess only time will tell!

Do you miss John Cena? Let us know in the comments.

John Cena
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
