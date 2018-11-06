WWE Rumor Mill: John Cena teasing leaving WWE with a cryptic tweet?

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 837 // 06 Nov 2018, 08:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cena appears on Monday Night RAW.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are that of the author's and do not reflect Sportskeeda's views on the same.

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion John Cena has posted a cryptic tweet about moving on, which some have speculated to be about his future in WWE.

In case you didn't know

As a 16-time World Champion, John Cena is one of WWE's biggest ever stars, working as the face of the company for a decade, after winning his first WWE Championship in 2005.

In recent years, Cena has transitioned to a part-time role in WWE, focusing on other projects, such as acting, where Cena has made a good name for himself and will appear as Agent Burns in the upcoming Transformers prequel, Bumblebee.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Last week, Cena was pulled from competing in the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel, and whilst no justification was given on-screen. It had been reported that he was refusing to perform due to the country's harsh laws and recent outcry following the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

The heart of the matter

In the tweet, Cena referenced "taking an honest look at yourself", possibly in reference to the Cenation leader standing by his principles after refusing to work the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

The tweet also mentioned the importance of being able to move forward, which some have speculated is his way of letting fans know that he will be leaving the company in the near future.

However, Cena's Twitter is filled with inspirational quotes, and this latest piece may be just one of several feel-good messages from the former champion to his over-eleven million followers.

Taking an honest look at yourself should be done often and means coming to grips with some great, and some difficult things. Being able to move forward and improve after you genuinely identify the difficult and the great, can lead to immeasurable growth. — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 5, 2018

What's next?

Cena's next appearance in the WWE is currently unknown, due to his part-time schedule.

Bumblebee will be released in cinemas on December 26 this year and will reveal the origins of the iconic Transformer, who forms an unlikely friendship with teenager Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) whilst on the run.

Send us news at fightclub@sportskeeda.com