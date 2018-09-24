WWE Rumor Mill: Paige Teases The Launch Of The Women's Tag Team Titles?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 1.97K // 24 Sep 2018, 11:02 IST

This cryptic Tweet could be loaded with meaning

What's the story?

In addition to her duties as the SmackDown Live General Manager, Paige is considered to be one of the women who paved the way for countless female superstars to follow. It is but natural then that this Tweet from her set all of social media ablaze almost immediately:

Time to make some real changes. #Revolution — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 23, 2018

According to Cageside Seats, the rumour out there is that the Tweet could be linked to the Women's Tag Team Championships being launched soon. If so, could we see an announcement on SmackDown Live, this week?

In case you didn't know...

Despite the fact that she's only 26 years old, Paige is considered to be one of the best female sports entertainers in WWE history. Unfortunately, she had to retire because of injuries she sustained in the ring.

Since then, she's transitioned fantastically into the role of an Authority Figure on SmackDown Live right now. Unlike Baron Corbin, she plays a babyface and the crowd actually cheers her decisions wholeheartedly. With Evolution on the horizon, is a big announcement coming our way?

The heart of the matter

The rumours of the Women's Tag Team Championships surfaced some time ago and a design was also showcased. It was not made clear which brand the titles would be on, at that particular point.

Now that Evolution, the first all women's WWE pay-per-view is coming our way, Paige's Tweet could signal the arrival of these historic championships. At the same time, this rumour could be off the mark entirely and it could mean something completely different. Who knows what's in store for fans of sports entertainment?

What's next?

Let's hope that the aftermath of this Tweet plays out on SmackDown Live. Join us for our live coverage of the event this Tuesday. We look forward to hearing your thoughts in the comments!

