WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why Brock Lesnar wasn't mention on RAW after UFC 225

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
534   //    11 Jul 2018, 11:15 IST

Are things not the same with Lesnar's status?
Are things not the same
with
Lesnar's status?

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar made a cameo at UFC 226 at the conclusion of the Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic fight, where DC stood triumphant. Cormier and Lesnar exchanged a few harsh words and this set the world of MMA on fire, almost instantly!

Most fans were stunned that this wasn't brought up on RAW the following night. According to Dave Meltzer, as reported by Cageside Seats, the equation between Lesnar and WWE may have changed!

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar is the longest reigning Universal Champion in the history of the title's limited existence. He is also the longest reigning champion of the modern era, surpassing CM Punk's 434 day record.

What makes the two records different is that Lesnar is a part-time champion, who hasn't been seen on RAW since the Greatest Royal Rumble. Currently, his sights seem to be set on the octagon. It is not known if he will indeed compete at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

It was expected that Brock Lesnar's appearance at UFC 226 would be used as a tool to further the storyline on RAW, where it has been established that Lesnar only cares about his paycheck. Meltzer found it amusing that this was not brought up.

In fact, Meltzer mentioned how Ronda Rousey's Hall of Fame induction made news, but not this appearance. This made him wonder if something has gone amiss between Brock Lesnar and WWE of late. Meltzer added he'll get to the bottom of this story.

What's next?

It seems quite certain that Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar will collide inside the octagon. As for Brock Lesnar's next WWE appearance, that is still up in the air for now. Who knows what the future holds for him?

Do you think WWE isn't happy with Lesnar's appearance? Leave a comment and let us know!

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.


WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Daniel Cormier
