WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind WWE surprisingly booking both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair as babyfaces at Hell in a Cell

David Marquez
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
494   //    18 Sep 2018, 00:02 IST

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair had an incredible match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2018

What’s the story?

As noted by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE planned on booking both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch as babyfaces during their match at Hell in a Cell—knowing that the fans would cheer Lynch despite her being a heel.

The key reason behind the WWE booking both Superstars to perform as babyfaces, before Lynch shrugging off Flair’s handshake at the end, has also been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

Becky Lynch turned heel on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in August of this year, and has been feuding with the latter over the WWE SmackDown Women’s title ever since.

Lynch challenged Flair for the latter’s SmackDown Women’s Championship, with the duo going to war over the title at last night’s Hell in a Cell PPV.

“The Irish Lass Kicker” went on to defeat “The Queen” in the aforesaid match, as Lynch became a 2-time SmackDown Women’s Champion.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of The Observer explained that the WWE planned on slowly putting over Charlotte Flair as a babyface over the course of last night’s match.

Although both Flair and Becky Lynch wrestled the match as babyfaces, the belief is that heading into the event, the WWE’s powers-that-be were well aware of the fact that the fans were firmly behind Lynch—despite the latter technically having turned heel at SummerSlam.

Moreover, Lynch scored the pinfall victory over Flair, clean—However, the entire sequence was depicted as Lynch ‘screwing’ over Flair for the title.

In connection with the same, it was noted that Lynch’s major heel move at last night’s Hell in a Cell event, was to refuse shaking hands with Flair.

Although Lynch was initially supposed to enact several heel moves in the matchup, ultimately, both Superstars worked the majority of their match as babyfaces.

What’s next?

Newly-crowned WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is expected to continue her feud with Charlotte Flair in the days to come.

Would you like to see Becky Lynch continue as a heel? Do give us your thoughts in the comments section below...

David Marquez
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
David Marquez is an author by profession, and sports fan at heart. His aim is to bring fans the best stories from the world of professional wrestling and MMA.
