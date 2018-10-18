WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Kevin Owens' knee surgery could keep him sidelined until mid-2019

Kevin Owens could be sidelined until mid-2019

What's the story?

Kevin Owens was written off WWE TV last week and recently underwent double knee surgery, but according to a report by The Wrestling Observer, Kevin Owens' left knee was much worse than first thought.

In case you didn't know...

Owens was defeated by Bobby Lashley last week on Raw and he was then attacked following the match when The Dominator targetted his knees so that he would be written off TV. Owens then updated his Twitter account to show that he had surgery on both of his knees yesterday and he will now be forced to rehab the injury in the coming months.

They had a 2 for 1 sale going at the surgery store! pic.twitter.com/eNe0F20CxJ — . (@FightOwensFight) October 17, 2018

It was originally thought that Owens would be able to make his return ahead of next year's Royal Rumble, which was when his friend Sami Zayn could be making his return as well, but this now might not be the case.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer recently noted that Owens had undergone double knee surgery but his knees were much worse than first thought. Owens has been working with damaged knees for a number of months and it appears that this has had quite the effect, especially on his left knee.

“The damage in his left knee is worse than expected but they’re hopeful late February or early March return. so that’s the timetable for what it is. He didn’t have full-blown reconstructive surgery on either of his knees but it was serious — his left knee especially," he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

Kevin Owens is now expected to make his return in the build-up to WrestleMania 35 instead, but the timeline of his return will now be determined by the way his body reacts to rehab in the coming months.

