WWE Rumor Mill: Update on when Brock Lesnar is expected to return to Raw

Lesnar's return will definitely be explosive

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar appeared last night on Raw and attacked the General Manager before he seemingly turned on his own advocate, but the WWE Universe won't have to wait long for the backlash from his actions.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns faces Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam next month and the build-up has definitely intensified. Lesnar appeared backstage on Raw last night and refused to go out in front of the live audience a number of times, but thanks to the ultimatum that Kurt Angle gave to Paul Heyman, a rift was opened up between The Beast and his advocate.

Heyman was under the impression that he was friends with Lesnar, but it was made clear that this wasn't the case before Lesnar once again refused to come out in front of the live audience. Of course, Lesnar did appear later in the night and hit Angle with an F5 before he then assaulted Heyman, but it appears that this story is far from over.

The heart of the matter

The WWE Universe isn't going to have to wait long to see the fallout from this assault since Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer recently reported that Brock Lesnar is advertised to be part of August 13th episode of Raw along with his advocate who apparently wasn't fired on Raw.

This episode of Raw in less than two weeks time is the go-home show ahead of SummerSlam which means that it will contain the final build up between Reigns and Lesnar ahead of their third clash in four months.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar will return to Raw on August 13th before he goes on to defend his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam just days later.

Are you looking forward to Lesnar's return to Raw? Have your say in the comments section below...