WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Planning To Introduce A New Stable To WWE TV?

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.96K // 10 Sep 2018, 00:00 IST

Heyman could be given his own stable

What's the story?

Paul Heyman has been on the sidelines since Brock Lesnar left WWE after SummerSlam and now WWE plans to give Heyman his own stable moving forward.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar isn't the only client that Heyman has had throughout his time as an advocate since he has also been aligned with the likes of Curtis Axel, Ryback, Cesaro and CM Punk in recent years.

Heyman has a proven record as an advocate and there are a number of WWE star who would benefit from having a voice like Heyman's in their ear so that they can adapt to life on Monday Night Raw.

The heart of the matter

Joe Peisich addressed Paul Heyman’s future with WWE on the most recent episode of Barnburner’s Fired Up podcast where he revealed that there are plans to give Paul Heyman his own stable.

"Paul Heyman/Kevin Owens. There is still some talk going around when Paul Heyman does return he’ll have a stable," he said via RingSideNews. "Maybe Ronda Rousey, maybe Kevin Owens, maybe some other guys. But there’s still some talk within the WWE of having Paul Heyman run a stable.”

Ronda Rousey is currently a face and won't turn heel whilst she's feuding with Stephanie McMahon, but Kevin Owens would be an interesting acquisition for Heyman.

What's next?

Paul Heyman hasn't been on WWE TV since the night after SummerSlam when he asked for a rematch for Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns and since Lesnar isn't expected to be back on WWE TV anytime soon, Paul Heyman is free to create his own stable in the coming months, especially since Kevin Owens is currently in a strange position on Raw.

Do you think WWE will give Paul Heyman his own stable? Have your say in the comments section below...