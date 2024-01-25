WWE Rumor Roundup: 38-year-old has been released ahead of Royal Rumble, Disappointing WrestleMania plan for Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre's contract

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around top names like Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Patrick.

Royal Rumble 2024 is right around the corner, and fans eagerly await to see who will win the titular matches. While Cody Rhodes was a fan favorite to win the men's bout, a recent report has suggested otherwise. Besides that, we will also take a look at the current status of Drew McIntyre's WWE contract.

#1 Cody Rhodes will not 'finish his story' at WrestleMania 40

Expand Tweet

Throughout last year, Cody Rhodes was seemingly gearing up for another opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, a recent report by Sports Illustrated suggests that he may not square off against The Bloodline leader at the grand event.

The news outlet reported that multiple sources close to Triple H have indicated that Rhodes might not win the WWE Title at The Show of Shows this year.

"Multiple sources close to WWE Head of Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque have indicated that Rhodes will not headline this year’s event, nor will he “finish his story” at WrestleMania. But there is still a new chapter to write with a marquee matchup to be had… against CM Punk." [H/T - Sports Illustrated]

The eagerly anticipated rematch between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns could be postponed for another year. Despite fans' earnest desire to witness The American Nightmare defeat The Tribal Chief, they might have to wait a bit longer. The report added that Gunther will likely win the men's Royal Rumble bout.

#2 Drew McIntyre's current status with WWE

Expand Tweet

Per the latest update from PW Insider, Drew McIntyre's contract situation remains unchanged. Although he has been prominently featured on TV in the build-up to the men's Royal Rumble match, The Scottish Warrior has yet to re-sign with the company.

McIntyre has become the centerpiece of RAW in recent weeks, but the company has not pulled the trigger by making him the World Heavyweight Champion.

According to the abovementioned report, McIntyre is set to become a free agent immediately after WrestleMania 40, as his existing contract was extended due to the time off he took following last year's Show of Shows. PWInsider further mentioned ample time was available for both parties to negotiate and finalize a new deal.

#1 Kevin Patrick has been released by WWE

Expand Tweet

According to a recent report, Kevin Patrick has been released from his contract. The 38-year-old was associated with WWE since 2021. He started as a backstage interviewer and later transitioned to the commentary booth after the departure of long-time commentator Jimmy Smith. He was a part of RAW's commentary team starting from October 2022 before moving to the blue brand in 2023.

According to the latest report from PWInsider, Kevin Patrick was let go by the company today, concluding his three-year stint with the organization. While Patrick was well-liked, he was often criticized for his work on the announce desk as many fans were not fond of his style and believed he needed improvement.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.