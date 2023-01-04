WWE Rumor Roundup: Iconic superstar to have his last match at WrestleMania 39, Huge update on the future of The Bloodline and Roman Reigns

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around some top names like Edge, John Cena, and Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes has been out of action for months after suffering a torn pectoral muscle. The American Nightmare is expected to be back around the Royal Rumble. However, there is confusion over who he will face at WrestleMania 39. We will talk about that, along with some other interesting topics, in today's Rumor Roundup.

3) Details on The Bloodline's future in WWE

The Bloodline has been running roughshod on the WWE roster over the past few months. Despite being on the SmackDown roster, Roman Reigns and his crew have been appearing on RAW as well. While Reigns and The Usos are allowed to do so, given that they are champions of both brands. Solo Siko and Sami Zayn also have rules relaxed for them.

Fightful Select has noted that the brand split will continue to be enforced lightly, and superstars will be allowed to crossover from one brand to another to expedite their feud with The Bloodline. Being the focal point of WWE, Roman Reigns' faction has ongoing rivalries with multiple superstars across the two brands, including RAW's Kevin Owens and SmackDown's Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

2) Original plan for Cody Rhodes to face John Cena at WrestleMania

Current speculation suggests that John Cena will be facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39, whereas Cody Rhodes might face either Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins. Interestingly, Vince McMahon's original plan for the two superstars was to face each other at The Show of Shows this year in Hollywood. Here is what Fightful Select reported

''There had actually been pitches within the company at that point for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, but we haven’t heard that discussed since the regime change.''

John Cena returned to in-ring action in WWE on the last SmackDown episode of 2022. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Rhodes is still out of action and stated via a video message on RAW that he is not interested in another match with Seth Rollins.

1) Edge is set to retire after WrestleMania 39

Former WWE Champion Edge has been absent from RAW ever since he was brutally beaten up by Judgment Day following his I Quit match against Finn Balor. The real reason for his absence is the limited dates in his current contract. Xero News has reported that Edge's match at WrestleMania 39 will likely be his last.

“I’m told this is very likely going to be Edge’s last WrestleMania as he aims to retire in 2023” the site claimed on its Patreon subscription service. But, some higher-ups want him to commit until WrestleMania 40, but it all comes down to Edge and how he feels”

The Rated R Superstar will likely return to action soon on the road to WrestleMania. Rumors suggest that he will face Finn Balor in a stipulation match at Royal Rumble. While there is no word on who he will face at WrestleMania 39, his feud with The Judgment Day will likely continue till then.

