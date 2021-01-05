WWE Rumor Roundup: Likely Royal Rumble winner revealed; Update on Vince McMahon's health; Major push canceled; Big error in Goldberg/McIntyre angle - 5th January 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the latest stories and rumours from the world of WWE. With Royal Rumble right around the corner, there has been a lot of buzz regarding who could be winning this year's Royal Rumble match.

On today's edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, not only will we be talking about the possible Royal Rumble winner but also why a former Champion will not be winning the Royal Rumble this year, despite initial plans.

With Goldberg returning on WWE RAW this week, we will talk about what the future could hold for the former Universal Champion and a big mistake that WWE made with Goldberg's return angle.

So without further ado, let us jump right in and take a look at the biggest stories and rumours from the day:

#5 Big E likely to win the WWE Royal Rumble this year

Big E has been on a roll ever since he started his feud with the former IC Champion Sami Zayn. The former tag team Champion Big E has been steadily climbing the ranks in his singles career and even became the IC Champion by beating Sami Zayn.

However, WWE may have bigger plans for Big E than being a mid-card talent as it has been reported to SK Wrestling by our sources that the former NXT Champion is the current favourite to win the Royal Rumble match this year:

"Another big favorite at the moment is Big E because he's had years of exposure in WWE, and 2021 could be his year. Vince likes him."

It had been reported that the reason why Big E was split from The New Day was so that he could receive a big singles push in WWE. If Vince McMahon likes Big E then it is almost certain that major things are in store for the 2-time IC Champion.

Even Paul Heyman had stated on Talking Smack that he believes Big E is a tremendous athlete and would like for him to face The Universal Champion Roman Reigns some day:

''That's what you want. You want to be a WrestleMania main eventer, and you can be. You want to be the Universal Champion. I understand you want that opportunity. Here's how I look at it: Big E, you are a big box office. You're a magnificent athlete, and you're someone I would love to one day see in the ring with Roman Reigns.''

Do you think Big E is the right choice for becoming the Royal Rumble winner? Tell us in the comments below!