WWE Rumor Roundup - Major possible spoiler on Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns, former tag team champions to reunite after seven years? 8-time champion's return canceled

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn will headline the upcoming premium live event in one of the most exciting world championship matches in recent memory. But is the outcome of the bout as straightforward as it might seem? Not really!

A former WWE tag team could also reunite in AEW, going by a legendary star's recent trademark filing. We ended the rumor roundup with details of WWE nixing the surprise return of a Hall of Famer ahead of WrestleMania.

#1. Backstage update on WWE's creative plans for Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns

Many would not have predicted Sami Zayn to emerge as a major player during WrestleMania season. The Underdog from the Underground will face Roman Reigns in arguably the biggest match of his career, and several fans don't expect him to pull off a title change.

While Zayn could give Reigns a run for his money, the expectation is for The Tribal Chief to retain the WWE Universal Championship. The situation backstage, however, paints a totally different picture regarding Zayn's standing on the roster.

As reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original idea was for Jey Uso to turn on Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber, leading to Kevin Owens joining the fray for a WrestleMania tag team match.

It was noted, however, that many creative plans have since changed, and anything could happen at the upcoming event.

"The original plan was for Zayn to lose, Jey Uso to turn on him, and the Usos vs. Zayn & Owens at WrestleMania back many months. But a lot has changed since that time," revealed Dave Meltzer.

Sami Zayn is no longer viewed as a regular talent as the former Honorary Uce has proven to be a "major ratings mover" in the eyes of WWE officials. Zayn's current run is not being seen in the same vein as Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston's rise.

Sami is genuinely drawing numbers like the company's main event guys, and it wouldn't be surprising if a new champion gets crowned at Elimination Chamber.

The Wrestling Observer journalist added that for Zayn to win, WWE might change their script at the last minute:

"Basically, the crowd badly wants Zayn to win. WWE can script whatever they want, but for that to happen, it would be a late deviation of the script," wrote Meltzer.

#2. Former WWE tag team to reunite in AEW?

The WWE Universe has witnessed many odd pairings over the years that have been successful in the tag team division. Chris Jericho and The Big Show briefly allied between 2009 - 2010, and during their time together, had a reign as the Unified Tag Team Champions.

The veterans are both presently in AEW, and if Chris Jericho's recent trademark registration is any indication, Jeri-Show could reunite again in the future.

Given below is the description of the trademark filed by Chris Jericho on February 13th:

Mark For: JERI-SHOW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

While they haven't had an extended tag team run in a while, Jeri-Show has had a few one-off reunions until 2016, following which Y2J left the company a year later.

The former AEW World Champion is still an active performer for Tony Khan's company, whereas Big Show hasn't had a match since the Dark: Elevation episode in March 2022.

Paul Wight admittedly still has intentions of making an in-ring comeback, but could it also involve an on-screen reunion seven years in the making with Chris Jericho? We'll have to wait and find out.

#3. WWE nixed Trish Stratus' return

The Road to WrestleMania often features the returns of many inactive talents, and this year, a few iconic female performers could be on their way back.

Lita recently appeared on RAW to help Becky Lynch and the booking was visibly WWE's attempt to build towards a match against Damage CTRL. Dave Meltzer reported that Trish Stratus was also originally slated to join the angle.

The Hall of Famer was initially scheduled to make her return on the go-home RAW episode of Elimination Chamber. Triple H's team was forced to cancel the plan as the injured Dakota Kai is yet to get the green signal to compete.

As revealed in the newsletter, before Stratus was pulled from the RAW appearance, WWE was building up to a six-woman tag team showdown that could potentially happen at WrestleMania.

"Trish Stratus was at one point scheduled for Raw on 2/13 at the Barclays Center, but it was canceled. The reports were it was due to Kai's injury. On paper, it sounds like they were trying to build Lynch & Lita & Stratus vs. Damage Ctrl."

