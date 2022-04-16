WWE Rumor Roundup - Concern over possible mass releases, Big update on Alexa Bliss' status, Was Brock Lesnar removed from WrestleMania Backlash?

We're back with another stacked edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup, and as always, the lineup of stories features some of the most prominent names in wrestling.

We begin on a sad note as talents were reportedly nervous about potential releases, and we have a big update regarding the mood amongst roster members.

Alexa Bliss has not been seen on TV since the Elimination Chamber show and today's WWE Rumor Roundup features a timely update on her position within the company.

Brock Lesnar is another superstar who has been on a hiatus since WrestleMania, and fans have wondered whether he was factored into WWE's plans for the upcoming premium live event. We ended the latest WWE Rumor Roundup with a clarification about The Beast Incarnate's status.

#1. Concern amongst WWE talent over another round of mass releases

April 15th is considered inauspicious in wrestling circles as WWE's first round of mass releases happened on the same day in 2020.

Vince McMahon's organization has frequently released superstars on April 15th over the past couple of years, and as reported by Sean Ross Sapp, people backstage were worried about potential cuts happening this time around as well.

A high-ranking official revealed that they'd not heard of any planned releases, as noted by SRS below:

"I know a lot of people have been concerned about "WWE release day" today, including much of the talent. At least one higher up told me that they didn't know of any releases set to happen today if you'd like to take their word for it," tweeted SRS.

While WWE seems to have passed on its yearly ritual of releasing wrestlers on April 15th, there is no indication of whether the company has completely given up on the practice as budget cuts could still happen.

#2. Backstage news on Alexa Bliss' status

Alexa Bliss, who recently tied the knot with Ryan Cabrera, is expected to make a massive return as a babyface.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Vince McMahon and co. plan on presenting 'Little Miss Bliss' as a protagonist upon her return to RAW.

PWInsider recently revealed the internal listings featuring the top babyfaces and heels of the red brand. As per the backstage sheet, Alexa Bliss is presently seen as the #2 babyface on the brand behind RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

"For RAW, the top babyfaces are currently listed as Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Rhea Ripley. On the heel side, Becky Lynch, Carmella, and Zelina are cited as the top heels," reported Mike Johnson.

As noted earlier, Alexa Bliss has not appeared since wrestling in the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia in February.

Bliss is one of the most accomplished superstars in the women's division, and it would be interesting to see how she gets reintroduced on RAW.

#3. Update on Brock Lesnar's status for WrestleMania Backlash

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Reports recently surfaced about Brock Lesnar being "removed" from WrestleMania Backlash after the promotion advertised him for the show.

This week, Dave Meltzer provided an update and noted that the creative team never had any plans for Brock Lesnar to wrestle at the upcoming premium live event.

Here's what was reported in the WON:

''The other significant news is that Brock Lesnar was pulled from advertising for this show, which is actually very notable. The key in this situation is not that they changed their mind, but Lesnar was actually never booked for the show, only advertised for it. There was never a plan discussed for a match with him,'' stated Meltzer

Brock Lesnar closed out WrestleMania 38 with a loss to Roman Reigns in a high-profile "Winner Takes All" match. Lesnar was always expected to go on a hiatus after his WrestleMania assignment.

However, the former world champion will eventually return for another lucrative program, and Sportskeeda Wrestling will keep you updated on all backstage developments.

