WWE Rumor Roundup: Original plans for top name getting a big push nixed, Backstage heat on popular superstar? Update on injury caused by Rhea Ripley

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around top names like Rhea Ripley, LA Knight, and Montez Ford.

Last night on RAW, Morgan was supposed to face off against Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately, before the match, Morgan was ambushed by the Women's World Champion. The attack was vicious, and the former Women's Tag Team Champion was left in tears as the WWE medical staff tended to her injuries. The injury wasn't just an on-screen one, and Morgan is legitimately injured.

3) Update on Liv Morgan's injury on RAW

The rivalry between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley started on RAW last week as Ripley's attack on Raquel Rodriguez cost Morgan the women's tag team titles. This week on RAW, The Eradicator laid another attack, this time on Raquel's partner, Morgan. This resulted in an on-screen injury. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that it was a way to write her off:

"Liv Morgan does have a shoulder injury, and this was an angle to put her out of action for a while and maybe a long while. I guess that is to be determined," Alvarez said. "It was pretty clear. I mean, they don't do an angle like that. I mean, they did that. That was a real hardcore angle. And obviously, it's, you know, she's had the shoulder injury," Meltzer added.

During last night's RAW, Rhea Ripley's vicious attack on Liv Morgan left the WWE Universe stunned. In an interview with WWE's Digital Exclusive backstage, Byron Saxton asked The Judgment Day member if she thought she had gone too far. The World Women's Champion stated that this is what happens to people who get into her business.

2) Is Montez Ford no longer set to get a singles push in WWE?

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits engaged in a discussion that left WWE fans wondering if a fresh faction is in the works. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, there are plans to create a new faction featuring these individuals. However, this development means that Ford's anticipated singles push has been canceled.

''Based on the intro they will be a face group and I guess the long talked about split up of the Street Profits to make Ford a singles star won’t be that soon,'' said Meltzer

The Street Profits have not been featured prominently on SmackDown following the draft. Earlier rumors suggested that Ford and Dawkins will split and Montez will get a major singles push. But it looks like the two will be joining forces with The All Mightty instead.

1) LA Knight has backstage heat in WWE

There has been a report that Vince McMahon has taken a liking to LA Knight, but rumors say that he has a tendency to offend people behind the scenes. Some have even labeled him as "inept at handling backstage politics," despite his previous role as manager for the Maximum Male Models. RSN gave an update on the situation:

"He doesn't understand the WWE locker room yet. He'll get straightened out," according to a source.

Despite his immense popularity on SmackDown, Knight has not yet been given the opportunity to shine in WWE. Despite speculation that he would win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, it was Damian Priest who ultimately emerged as the victor. Additionally, Knight was defeated in a United States Title Invitational Fatal Four Way last Friday, leaving him unbooked for SummerSlam as of now.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here

Poll : Should LA Knight get a push? Yes No 0 votes