WWE Rumor Roundup: Star's request for release denied, Huge name in discussion to face John Cena at WrestleMania, Update on CM Punk and Drew McIntyre

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting gossip from the world of sports entertainment. Today, we will focus on rumors surrounding top stars such as John Cena, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre among others.

Drew McIntyre's contract re-negotiation has been a major talking point in the wrestling world over the last few months. While the star has publicly stated his desire to stay with the company, the two sides are yet to reach an agreement.

A new report has provided an update on the star's renewal. So without further delay, let's dive in.

#4 Drew McIntyre is close to inking a new deal with WWE

Drew McIntyre has been a prominent member of WWE programming over the last few years. However, there was speculation about the star potentially leaving the company after his current contract expired as the two sides were far off in agreeing upon the terms of the renewal.

As per a recent report, the Scottish Warrior is finally close to signing a new deal and, as a result, could receive a big push in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Drew has featured regularly on TV programming since returning and was also in action on last night's RAW where he defeated Jey Uso.

#3 Huge WrestleMania 40 match in discussion for John Cena

John Cena is set to be a prominent figure on SmackDown in the near future. The 16-time world champion has been at odds with Jimmy Uso over the last few weeks and was attacked by both Jimmy and Solo Sikoa on the latest edition of the blue brand.

The altercation with The Bloodline could reportedly lead to a match between John Cena and Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

The Cenation Leader's last major match was at WrestleMania earlier this year where he lost to Austin Theory. He was also in action at the live event in India where he teamed up with Seth Rollins to defeat Imperium.

#2 WWE star reportedly asked for release from her contract

WWE kickstarted a new era as their merger with UFC was made official following Endeavor's takeover earlier this year. While many talents have been worried about their future with the company, NXT star Yusila Leon has reportedly asked for her release. It was also noted that the star's request was declined.

Expand Tweet

Yusila has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since February 2021. She was in action last month on NXT where she teamed up with Valentina Feroz in a losing effort against Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice.

#1 Not much buzz around CM Punk's potential return to WWE - reports

CM Punk was recently terminated from AEW following which rumors of his return to the global juggernaut started circulating. However, according to a new report, the buzz for the Chicago star's return to his old hunting ground is nothing like Cody Rhodes created last year.

"I've done a lot of asking around about a possible WWE return since Punk’s termination, and I have yet to meet someone in WWE or with knowledge of the situation who has ruled it out. One WWE source I spoke with noted that the buzz internally about Punk as a potential free agent is not there like it was when Cody Rhodes was rumored to be on the market at the beginning of 2022." [H/T Haus of Wrestling]

Expand Tweet

CM Punk is apparently free to show up wherever he wants and is not under any sort of non-compete. However, the chances of him returning to the Stamford-based promotion are not strong at the moment.