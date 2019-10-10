WWE Rumors: Backstage details on who booked Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury on RAW

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 96 // 10 Oct 2019, 21:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury brawled on RAW

The October 7 episode of WWE RAW ended with dozens of Superstars and officials separating Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury during a lengthy brawl between the two heavyweights.

Speaking to Korey Gunz on the latest edition of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions, Tom Colohue revealed that RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman planned the segment in advance, while WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was also involved in how the brawl was booked.

“I know Heyman had already planned out how he was going to do the Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury segment. Vince was involved in that as well.”

Following up on his report that McMahon and Heyman had a “tense” moment in a production meeting before RAW, Colohue added that WWE decided to produce lengthier matches on this week’s show – Lacey Evans vs. Natalya (17 minutes) and The Viking Raiders vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (16 minutes) being two examples – as they needed to make up for not having a segment involving Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt.

“That [Strowman vs. Fury] was already set in stone, but the decision to not mention the Hell In A Cell finish was made late on. So, they definitely needed to fill some time with that and it gave us a few opportunities, it gave us a few longer matches.”

Listen to the full episode of Dropkick DiSKussions below!

What’s next for Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury?

WWE has announced that there will be a press conference involving Braun Strowman, Tyson Fury, Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez in Las Vegas on Friday, October 11.

Although it has not yet been confirmed, it is expected that WWE will announce Strowman vs. Fury and Lesnar vs. Velasquez for the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!