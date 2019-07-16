WWE Rumors: AJ Styles' surprising demands revealed for new WWE contract

AJ Styles turning heel and reforming The Club was apparently his idea

What's the story?

AJ Styles' current run in the WWE has seen 'The Phenomenal One' reunite with his former NJPW stable mates Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as 'The Club'. Already, this move has proven to be a great one for Styles as he claimed the United States title at WWE's latest pay-per-view, Extreme Rules. AJ Styles himself is the driving force behind this creative decision.

In case you didn't know...

The Club re-formed shortly after Ricochet won his first singles title in the WWE with a victory over Samoa Joe for the United States Championship at Stomping Grounds. Styles, flanked by Anderson and Gallows, interrupted Ricochet's championship photo-shoot and told Ricochet they'd see him on Raw.

Styles beat Ricochet in a non-title match the day after Stomping Grounds, but lost a match for the title a week afterwards, which triggered a beat-down of the then-United States Champion at the hands of the re-uniting members of The Club.

After subsequent victories against Anderson and Gallows, Ricochet lost the United States title at Extreme Rules when the numbers game proved too much. This week's Raw made it clear that things aren't over between 'The One and Only' and 'The Phenomenal One'.

The heart of the matter

The Club being back together has so far clearly been a great thing for a previously-directionless AJ Styles; the same can be said for Gallows and Anderson, who were not featured on WWE programming prominently before this arc. On top of this, WWE seems to finally be taking them seriously as a faction by allowing them to be booked well, as evidenced by their win over The Lucha Bros. But who is responsible for all of this?

Sources have revealed to us that the driving force behind this booking change was AJ Styles himself. They allege that part of Styles signing a new deal with WWE was the condition that he could turn heel and have a proper run with Gallows and Anderson as 'The Club'.

An extension of this is that Gallows and Anderson - who had tweeted to fans that wanted them to leave to 'wait and see' and that 'they were fine' - had verbally agreed to commit to WWE as a result of talking to Styles and hearing about his request to reform the faction.

What's next?

Currently The Club is being treated like a force to be reckoned with in WWE, which is great. They're still involved in a feud with Ricochet and it's not clear what the group will do afterwards.

However, there is speculation that Finn Balor will join them at some point and that they'll mostly appear on SmackDown going forward, likely feuding with The New Day.

