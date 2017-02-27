WWE Rumors: Japanese idol group Aqours to perform live at WrestleMania

WrestleMania 33 will be getting some more international flavour in the form of an idol group!

Aqours is a Japanese high school idol group

What’s the story?

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Japanese high school idol group Aqours will be performing a WrestleMania 33. This move was put together by Triple H.

In case you didn’t know...

Aqours are a Japanese high school idol group part of an animated project titled Love Live! Sunshine!!. The group comprises of nine members. They are featured both on manga and in a 13-episode anime series as well.

The heart of the matter

According to Triple H himself, bringing in Aqours will be the beginning of a partnership between WWE and many Japanese promotions. It could also be a move to bring in more Japanese fans.

WWE is in an international expansion phase where it is aggressively signing international talents from all ends of the globe, and attempting to make its presence known on other sides of the globe. WWE’s expansion into China with the television deal obtained in 2016 is a prime example of that. WWE also went to China for a live event tour.

WWE’s plan to foray into the Japanese market is no secret. Aside from both WWE and NXT touring Japan briefly in 2016, the promotion also launched the WWE Network and made a major signing in the form of Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura was elevated into the main event scene right off the bat at NXT, and will likely look to make the same impression on the main roster at some point in the future. WWE bringing in an idol group to perform at WrestleMania is just another step in their plan for global expansion.

WWE is aware of the potential of the Japanese market. While they have been partnering with various independent wrestling promotions in the United Kingdom and the United States, they may look to do the same in Japan, which produces a plethora of world class talent.

New Japan Pro Wrestling(NJPW), Japan’s biggest wrestling promotion (and the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world financially) are also looking to hit back at WWE and expand, as they will be hosting their annual “G1 Climax” tournament in the United States this year.

What’s next?

WWE will let Aqours perform at WrestleMania, albeit through the big screen, and the reception by the end of it may show WWE whether it is something that can be repeated at future WrestleManias.

Sportskeeda’s Take

While many fans may be critical initially, adding an international idol group adds to the stock of WrestleMania. Now more than ever, WWE is attempting to ensure that WrestleMania is viewed on an even larger scale, with several casual fans and non-wrestling fans tuning in.

Having the animated idol group perform may be a good experiment for WWE, but the crowd will likely be far more responsive to a real life idol group that is present on the stage for them to see with their own eyes.

