WWE Rumors: Multiple debuts to take place on the RAW after WWE TLC

What's the story?

Let's start off with the background information. RAW ratings have not been good as 2018 has ended and they took a sharp dive a couple of weeks ago. It now looks like WWE are aware that the product hasn't been the best lately and they will actively try to turn things around.

It all starts with WWE TLC and whether acting GM Baron Corbin is named permanent GM. WWE sent Seth Rollins out on RAW last week to confront Corbin and it looked like Rollins was speaking on behalf of every WWE fan when he called out Corbin for making RAW painful to sit through.

Yesterday, WWE made another huge announcement. Vince McMahon himself will be on RAW next week to "shake things up".

In case you didn't know...

RAW's ratings have hit an all-time low recently. A number of factors from the booking to how scripted the show looks can be to blame but in my opinion, one of the biggest reasons is that the Universal Champion can't bother showing up for television.

The heart of the matter

Bryan Alvarez recently shed more light on Vince's possible plans for RAW and surmised that a number of debuts could be taking place:

“I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if Vince showed up on Monday and he fired Baron Corbin and maybe he debuted a few guys and he really shook the thing up and he gave us some matches we want to see and a few happy endings and the show ends and everyone’s really excited. If that happens, everybody’s got to remember there’s still gotta be another show next week.”

How many NXT stars could Vince debut in a Hail Mary to turn things around?

What's next?

WWE TLC takes place later tonight and all eyes will be on whether Braun Strowman can be fit in time. After that, there's RAW.

