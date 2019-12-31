WWE Rumor Roundup: Former Tag Team Champion wants to return after 2 years, Superstar given bad gimmick on purpose - 30th December 2019

Lennard Surrao
Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

WWE Rumor Roundup.

We are back again with the penultimate Rumor Roundup of the year.

The focus on today's lineup is on a variety of stories. A former Tag Team Champion who left WWE in 2017 has expressed his desire to return to the company.

A few major names were absent backstage at the most recent edition of RAW and updates on who ran the show were revealed.

There was also a story of Mark Henry almost smacking a WWE legend in the face during a party. A WWE veteran has also teased going to NJPW in 2020.

A WWE Superstar also claimed that Vince McMahon may have given him a bad gimmick on purpose.

We have a lot of interesting stories to cover in today's edition, so let's get right down to business.

#5 Fred Rosser AKA Darren Young envisions a WWE return; may call Triple H regarding a comeback

On the second episode of The Rosser Rewind with Fred Rosser AKA Darren Young and host Korey Gunz, the former WWE Tag Team Champion expressed his desire to work for the company again.

Rosser was asked about the returns of Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre and he revealed that he envisions coming back to the WWE some day.

The 36-year-old wrestler said that he has had a lot of time to reflect since leaving the company in 2017 and is open to contributing to WWE again.

He even said that he will call Triple H and talk to him about possibly working with WWE again.

I'm actually, probably going to contact Triple H you know. He's the boss. I have his number. I'm going to contact him and let him know what can I do to contribute to the company. What can I do, whether it is overseas with WWE or whether it's working with EVOLVE, which is like a c-league organization, and WWE. You've heard of EVOLVE, right? Yeah, so WWE has relationships with all these independent organizations and that's where I came from.

And if it takes me coming back to put guys over, or to get myself over, first and foremost, I'm willing to do that you know. I always say that like, I love this business. I didn't just come off the football field or any other sport and just get into this business. I've always been a fan of it, how ever I can contribute is important to me. Again, I look at guys like Drew and Jinder and I envision myself doing the same thing. So, we'll see. Again, I got to keep it moving.

