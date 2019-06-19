WWE Rumors: Two current champions reject new WWE contract offers

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

As revealed by Sean Ross Sapp on the SmackDown Post-Show discussion, current Raw Tag Team Champions, The Revival have reportedly turned down the latest contract offer put forth by the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are two superstars that have consistently been in the news owing to their apparent frustrations with the company. Dawson and Wilder have not shied away from vocally expressing their displeasure on social media, which have only fuelled speculation of a possible departure.

As reported by Dave Meltzer back in January, Dawson and Wilder had asked for their WWE releases and have turned down every improved deal offered by the company ever since.

The rise of All Elite Wrestling as a viable alternative has brought about a shift in the perceptions of superstars and WWE officials backstage. There are many superstars who have enquired about a potential exit and are seriously considering seeing out their WWE deals to facilitate a jump to AEW.

However, WWE executives are well aware of the growing situation and are looking to lock down its talents to long-term contracts with a substantial pay raise. Mike and Maria Kanellis recently signed a contract extension and many more stars are expected to follow suit.

As disclosed earlier, WWE wants its talents to sign five-year contracts and are offering more money than AEW. However, while most superstars will be coaxed into signing on the dotted line, The Revival are made from a different cloth altogether.

The heart of the matter

On the SmackDown Post-Show, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp was talking about Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson when he addressed the WWE statuses of Dawson and Wilder. As things stand, The Revival have turned down another improved contract offer tabled by WWE.

Their contracts expire sometime around April, 2020 and the Top Guys are expected to leave the company once their existing deals come to an end.

What's next?

The Revival still have another year left on their contracts, so don't expect them to show up on AEW programming anytime soon.

The fate of Dash and Dawson depends on how the WWE Creative books them in the coming year. As the current champions on Raw, the least they would expect is to be booked strongly in fresh feuds that could spawn entertaining matches.