WWE Rumors: Update on Renee Young's WWE status after backstage heat with Jon Moxley

Will WWE punish Renee Young?

What's the story?

The speculation has been rife regarding Renee Young's WWE future ever since her husband, Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, made his astonishing AEW debut at Double or Nothing.

In a backstage update via Brad Shepard, WWE officials are not happy about Moxley's appearance for AEW and are currently considering what to do with Renee Young.

In case you didn't know...

Young and Moxley began dating in 2013 but it was only in 2015 that the news of their relationship came to light. They tied the knot in 2017 in a private ceremony in Las Vegas and are one of the most prominent couples in pro wrestling.

Moxley, who made a name for himself as the Lunatic Fringe Dean Ambrose in the WWE, left Vince McMahon's company at the end of April earlier this year.

At the recently concluded Double or Nothing PPV, Ambrose adopted his former moniker of Jon Moxley and took out Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. He will wrestle his first post-WWE match against Joey Janela at the Fyter Fest on June 29th, 2019.

The heart of the matter

As revealed by Brad Shepard on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, WWE is considering different options when it comes to Young's immediate future. The WWE management is reportedly upset with the whole Moxley/AEW situation, especially Vince McMahon, who is said to be 'fuming' over Ambrose's decision.

The WWE boss was under the impression that Ambrose was leaving to pursue a career in Hollywood along with a few additional indie appearances. The former WWE Champion, it seems, worked Vince McMahon himself.

Shepard stated, "So I think it’s very interesting now because it puts Renee in an interesting situation. I am told they are looking at what to do with her as well, but they’re not happy about it. Vince is fuming over Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley telling them that he was just going to Hollywood to make a movie, but actually, he was leaving to make a movie and sign with AEW."

What's next?

Will WWE punish Renee Young for her husband's reported betrayal? That's the pertinent question. However, it's unlikely that WWE will make Young pay for her husband's choices as it would be a catastrophic move from a PR perspective.

For what it's worth, Young was on commentary this past week on Raw and didn't say a word during Sami Zayn's Electric Chair segment when he dropped an AEW mention. The worst that can happen is for WWE to take Renee off the commentary booth, which should certainly not happen.

What will Vince McMahon do? We'll have to wait and watch.