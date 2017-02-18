WWE Rumors: Victoria might be returning to the WWE for WrestleMania 33

One of this generation's popular women's competitors might be returning to the WWE.

by Jeremy Bennett News 18 Feb 2017, 04:54 IST

The “Vicious Vixen” might be returning to the WWE after eight years away...

What’s the story?

According to Ringside News, WWE is looking to bring in women of the past for this year’s WrestleMania in Orlando, FL. One of the names that have surfaced in the rumor mill is former WWE Women's’ Champion Victoria. The following teaser was posted on Snapchat by Victoria and tweeted by user @tiffanyoates27:

Former WWE Women's champion Victoria post this on her snapchat. I think this means a return!! @REALLiSAMARiE pic.twitter.com/W8k7mbZ9GP — Tiffany Oates (@tiffanyoates27) February 16, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Victoria debuted in the WWE in 2002 on a Sunday Night Heat episode, where she was involved in an angle with Trish Stratus. She would leave the WWE in 2009. She had held the WWE Women’s Championship twice during her run with the company.

The heart of the matter...

With a renewed focus on the women’s division and the fact that it is taken seriously more than it ever has been, the interest of past women’s wrestlers in the WWE makes sense. We have already seen the return of Mickie James, and there have been several rumors over the past week that Kelly Kelly is slated to make her return to the company as well.

What’s next?

Official details of the past women’s involvement in WrestleMania and beyond will probably come out sometime after WWE Fastlane; which is on March 5th. There might be some sort of a battle royal at WrestleMania with some of the women involved, sticking around for the time being on Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live.

Sportskeeda’s Take

If the rumor is true, it would be great to see Victoria back in a WWE ring. She is one of the better wrestlers to compete in this generation, and she definitely deserved more than just two WWE Women’s Championship runs.

At the age of 47, she still looks phenomenal, and it will be great to see what they have in store for her if she sticks around after WrestleMania.