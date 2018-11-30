WWE Rumour Mill: Braun Strowman set to appear on Monday Night RAW next week

Stunning return?

What’s the story?

Braun Strowman is scheduled for the December 3 episode of Raw in Houston, Texas, according to PWInsider. The report suggests that the Monster Among Men will be at the arena and not just played via a recorded message.

However, it does not look like he will be involved in any physical action and might just be making the appearance to give an update on his condition ahead of the TLC match vs Baron Corbin.

In case you didn’t know…

Strowman underwent a surgery earlier this week to fix a bone spur in his right elbow. Reports suggest that he will be out for 3-4 weeks and he is in a race against time to be fit for his match at TLC on December 16th.

The heart of the matter

The news of Strowman returning next week on RAW comes as a huge surprise as reports earlier this week suggested that the injury was worse than first thought. However, that could still be a possibility and the Monster Among Men might just be returning to make the announcement of the same.

Rumours are that WWE have Bray Wyatt ready as a replacement in the match. But if he does get fully fit and fight Corbin, it will be interesting to see what WWE have in line for Wyatt.

The plan is to have Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman for the title at Royal Rumble and they still have enough time to tweak the storyline should the match at TLC not take place.

What’s next?

All eyes will be on Braun when he makes the appearance at RAW next week. Everyone wants to watch Strowman vs Corbin at TLC but that cannot come at a risk of exacerbating the injury.

