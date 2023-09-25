WWE to run back Tribal Warfare with The Bloodline featuring two NEW stars? It could happen!

The cracks within The Bloodline became extremely difficult to mend when Jey Uso moved to WWE RAW. Considering he was a crucial part of the faction and its doings, Jey Uso already has plenty of enemies targeting his back.

Even though Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes are helping him survive on the red brand, Jey Uso needs someone from his family to watch out for him. In fact, late superstar Umaga’s son, Zilla Fatu, believes that it should be him and Jacob Fatu (son of Sam Fatu a.k.a. The Tonga Kid) who should form an alliance with Jey Uso.

While speaking to Apples and Grapes following his RoW exit, Zilla Fatu claimed that he and Jacob should work with Jey on RAW before confronting Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso on SmackDown.

"How can he keep himself lit and take over? I feel like they need to get me and Jacob Fatu. They need to sign us and put us on Raw and have us form our own Bloodline and somehow incorporate maybe us going to SmackDown and confronting them."

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline Saga has been a story in development since Payback 2020. While many fans believed Main Event Jey Uso would be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief, SummerSlam 2023 had a disappointing ending for the fans when Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother.

The Bloodline has another potential name to dethrone Roman Reigns

It so happens that The Rock returned to WWE on the September 15, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown. It was an excellent way to add a significant amount of hype to the episode, as well as sow the seeds of a high-profile match involving The Bloodline for an upcoming premium live event.

Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson appeared on The Pat McAfee Show prior to his WWE return and claimed that he is open to a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Furthermore, he revealed that WWE was planning The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 39, but plans fell through when the right creative direction couldn’t be developed.

It’s unknown if The Rock will make more appearances in the near future, but for now, it seems that his return on SmackDown was a one-off.