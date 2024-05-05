WWE's botch at recent event might have disclosed Bayley's next feud

It looks like WWE Women's Champion Bayley hasn't been having any luck when it comes to digital promotion space in the company. The Role Model has been repeatedly omitted from several premium live events posters, including WrestleMania XL.

Over the years, we have seen the promotion botch during the former hugger's segments, and this was done again recently as the graphics during the Backlash Kickoff event showcased her as the NXT Champion.

This botch didn't look good for a big company like WWE, especially for Bayley, who isn't having a good promotional experience. But, while this looks like another mistake made to undermine the Women's Champion, this error could have been intentional. In fact, it may have exposed the next big feud for the champion.

The Role Model could collide with Roxanne Perez

Considering that the botch at the Backlash Kickoff event was intentional, the new WWE Women's Champion may be trying to annex the NXT Women's Title. Roxanne Perez currently holds the title in the developmental brand. Thus, she could very well be the next fighter on the list of the former Damage CTRL leader after Naomi and Tiffany Stratton.

Notably, Roxanne Perez has responded to the WWE Backlash Kickoff event botch. Her tweet mocked Bayley for wanting to be like her despite being a main roster champion. Although Perez has mentioned several times that she has great respect for The Role Model, her jibe at the veteran could result in a bitter feud.

Bayley could takeover the NXT women's division

There is no doubt that the WWE Women's Champion is one of the company's hardest workers and has earned her current spot via sheer talent and skill. Her discipline had especially helped her during her days at NXT. Bayley could confront Perez after her recent comments and challenge her to a match.

With NXT's next premium live event, Battleground, taking place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the company could book a massive champion vs. champion match at the event.

She might get into a Becky Lynch-like storyline

Last year Becky Lynch surprisingly went to NXT and had a great feud with one of Bayley's current rivals Tiffiany Stratton. Both stars battle over the brand's women's championship with Lynch finally capturing the title for the first time in her career.

The Rold Model could also do something similar in the coming weeks and have a brief run in the developmental brand. With Roxanne Perez already mocking the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner, a possible feud could be set in the upcoming weeks. This could also be the perfect opportunity for the company to capitalize on the botch and make it into a storyline.