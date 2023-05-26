WWE's plan for Bloodline's win? - 4 fan theories about Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will throw caution to the WWE tag team division at Night of Champions as they take on the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. It will be the first time since December that The Tribal Chief will take to the tag division while Sikoa is going to get his first shot at a main roster title. The Bloodline's reputation is on the line, with Reigns dedicating the self-proclaimed victory to "the greatest tag team," The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika).

Although the idea of 'Roman four-belts' has taken Twitter by storm, most conspiracy theorists believe that Reigns and Sikoa will be defeated. The Undisputed Champion is walking on eggshells after his argument with The Usos and subsequent 'collision' with The Enforcer last Friday night.

Here are four fan theories about Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WWE Night of Champions.

#4. The Usos cost Roman Reigns the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

Nightmare Undisputed_Szn❤️Fan Account @Shreyanshu_5 The Usos Gonna Turn On Roman At Night Of champions



Solo Sikoa Gonna Turn On Roman At SummerSlam Or Post Summer!



Roman Will Going To Break , Returns Some Weeks Before Crown Jewel To Defend His Titles



Cody Wins Rumble And Defeat The Stressed And Lonely Roman At WrestleMania40 The Usos Gonna Turn On Roman At Night Of champions Solo Sikoa Gonna Turn On Roman At SummerSlam Or Post Summer! Roman Will Going To Break , Returns Some Weeks Before Crown Jewel To Defend His Titles Cody Wins Rumble And Defeat The Stressed And Lonely Roman At WrestleMania40

Due to their recent failures against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Jimmy and Jey Uso have been put to the backseat. They were even made to apologize publicly to their Tribal Chief. Both were unhappy with the fact that Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa have taken their opportunity at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Night of Champions could be the time when The Usos stand up for themselves. Jey's issues with Roman have compounded over the years, and he may finally snap. Once The Right Hand Man superkicks Reign on the chin, Jimmy could complement it with another, although maybe reluctantly.

#3. The Bloodline win, but the result is in favor of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have held the tag titles for 50+ days

An interesting fan theory may have revealed the script for Night of Champions. The Usos are believed to cost Roman Reigns his title match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. However, his winning streak this year could stay intact. A potential attack on Roman would lead to a disqualification win for The Bloodline.

This is a win-win scenario, as per the ongoing storylines. There is also a possibility of Jimmy and Jey messing up their interference and accidentally attacking The Tribal Chief in front of the referee. The latter's fury for having cost him and Solo Sikoa the tag team championship match will be immeasurable, leading to many interesting segments on WWE SmackDown.

#2. Solo Sikoa goes his separate way after WWE Night of Champions 2023

"The problem are your brothers", Reigns said to Sikoa.

Formerly a solo act in WWE NXT, Solo Sikoa has had a dream run with The Bloodline. He has assisted almost each of his cousins to get the dub in crucial matches. However, Roman Reigns hasn't reciprocated the help or even given him the liberty to do things his own way.

The Usos were almost always playing backup during Sikoa's one-on-one matches. Yet, they seemingly had a falling out at Backlash. A wrestling fan on Twitter rightly suggested that The Street Champion of the Island would primarily turn against Roman but then go on a solo run in WWE, rather than joining forces with Jimmy and Jey Uso.

#1. The Bloodline's Enforcer turns on Roman Reigns on the orders of a legend

Harlem Don 💬 @Uly_DaDon



-NEXT WEEK-

Michael Cole: It's Solo Sikoa next, coming to tell us why he did it.



-Solo Sikoa solo segment-

"I DID IT FOR THE ROCK!"



*The Rock's music hits and Roman vs The Rock is set up* @ProWFinesse *Solo Sikoa hits Roman with the Samoan Spike*-NEXT WEEK-Michael Cole: It's Solo Sikoa next, coming to tell us why he did it.-Solo Sikoa solo segment-"I DID IT FOR THE ROCK!"*The Rock's music hits and Roman vs The Rock is set up* @ProWFinesse *Solo Sikoa hits Roman with the Samoan Spike*-NEXT WEEK-Michael Cole: It's Solo Sikoa next, coming to tell us why he did it.-Solo Sikoa solo segment-"I DID IT FOR THE ROCK!"*The Rock's music hits and Roman vs The Rock is set up*

Although Cody Rhodes is in line to main event WrestleMania next year, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has also been heavily rumored. The door is open for the legend's return. Yet, a long-term storyline is needed to set the pace of the eventual showdown between the two pro wrestling icons.

Solo Sikoa has been theorized to be involved with The Rock. A Samoan Spike on Roman at WWE Night of Champions, followed by the surreal revelation, would take the wrestling world by storm. While such a story is highly unlikely, this will lead to some exciting possibilities on the road to the summer.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes