WWE's plans for current star already set into place on SmackDown? Major clues you might have missed!

On SmackDown, Jimmy Uso made his return against John Cena to open the show. While Jimmy looked confident early on, he was humiliated by Cena, who hit him with an Attitude Adjustment. This act by the multi-time world champion left Jimmy furious, and he lodged a complaint with Adam Pearce.

However, while doing so, Jimmy got into a verbal altercation with Mia Yim. The altercation between Yim and Jimmy enraged AJ Styles, who went to confront the latter. However, shortly after meeting Uso backstage, Solo Sikoa launched an attack on Styles and defended Jimmy Uso.

While Jimmy returned the favor by helping Sikoa in his main event match against Styles, the latter's act of helping Jimmy might reveal a major plan WWE has for the superstar. Several reports have stated WWE is looking at Solo Sikoa to be a major heel for the next few years. If that's true, today's act by Sikoa could be considered the beginning of the same.

When Solo Sikoa came to the aid of Jimmy Uso, it seemed like a decision he made without consulting Paul Heyman or Roman Reigns. After everything that's transpired between Jimmy and Roman, one would wonder what the latter would think of Sikoa helping Jimmy.

This entire scenario could lead to Reigns being upset with his younger cousin, which in return could lead to Sikoa leaving The Bloodline. While this is speculative, it will be interesting to see how things play out on the blue brand.

SmackDown superstar Mia Yim reacts to segment with Jimmy Uso

For quite a while now, The O.C. has been involved in the mid-card on SmackDown. However, this week, the faction had all the attention on them as one of their members argued with a Bloodline member. Jimmy Uso's verbal altercation with Mia Yim gained severe traction.

As a matter of fact, the verbal altercation between the duo led to a match between AJ Styles and Solo Sikoa, which was won by the latter. However, the match was marred by intervention from Jimmy Uso, who attacked Styles.

Mia Yim reacted to the incidents from the night on Twitter and stated that Jimmy messed up.

"Jimmy messed up. #SmackDown," she said.

Check out Mia Yim's reaction to Jimmy Uso in the tweet below:

While the feud is expected to mainly revolve around The Bloodline members, it will be interesting to see if The O.C. will be involved in some capacity. If not, then one would wonder what is next for the faction and AJ Styles.

