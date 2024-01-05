WWE's WrestleMania plans for Roman Reigns subtly confirmed? Exploring potential clue

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is returning to a WWE where almost every top star on the roster is eyeing him. However, if there is one star he should look out for, it’s Cody Rhodes.

More than anyone else, The American Nightmare has been rallying about finishing his story. The only way to end the story is by dethroning The Tribal Chief and holding the title that his late father, Dusty Rhodes, never held.

While reports did claim that WWE was planning for Rhodes to dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 40, it seemed more of a floating rumor. Interestingly, The American Nightmare retweeted a video where children of the Brooklyn Middle School Wrestling Club celebrated after learning that they would be attending The Show of Shows, all thanks to Cody Rhodes.

In his reaction, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed his excitement and that it was time to finish the story. To speculate, one can assume that Rhodes wouldn’t lead the children to WrestleMania 40 with false expectations. Therefore, considering the above, there’s a chance Rhodes revealed that he would be the one to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The other name that has emerged as a likely contender to face Reigns at WrestleMania is The Rock. However, everything is under speculation, and things will hopefully start to unravel soon.

Bill Apter explains why Roman Reigns is still the top star despite limited schedule

The Tribal Chief’s limited representation of WWE’s top gold has been a topic of discussion in 2023. However, Reigns never lost his stardom, and every time he returned to address the crowd, it was a huge moment within the WWE Universe.

Bill Apter pointed out the reason why Roman Reigns continues to retain his popularity even though he is absent from WWE TV quite a bit.

"Well, they talk about him all the time on both shows. So, he is there in terms of mentality of the product. He is still there. So, when he comes back, it's a special attraction. [...] They always had a face of the company, but I think now in the past few years that rather than depending upon that 'guy,' that person like a Hulk Hogan or Randy Savage or Bret Hart to be the face of the company, they want this to be an all-encompassing company that everybody is out there, so to say.”

Roman Reigns is supposed to face the winner of the New Year’s Revolution’s Triple Threat match between LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles at Royal Rumble 2024. It remains to be seen how things pan out for Reigns as WrestleMania approaches.

