WWE SmackDown: 16-time champion to turn heel for the first time in his career to set up a rematch 19 years later? Exploring the possibility 

The post-Fastlane edition of SmackDown could see a massive heel turn as a 16-time champion could embrace the dark side for the first time in his illustrious WWE career. The superstar in question is none other than United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

As you may know, Carlito made his much-awaited return to WWE at Fastlane to join forces with Mysterio and Santos Escobar. The trio defeated Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits at the event. While LWO is looking stronger than ever following the veteran's return, the company may throw a curveball at fans by having The Master of the 619 turn heel and attack his ally.

Given Mysterio has never been a heel in his WWE career, plus the fact that he may retire soon, it wouldn't be surprising if he decides to go through a character change and turn heel. The creative team could have the current United States Champion assault Carlito to lay down the breadcrumbs for a massive feud.

The last time the WWE Hall of Famer locked horns with Carlito was in 2004. Hence, this potential angle would set up a rematch between the duo after 19 years.

Former WWE SmackDown commentator reveals his honest opinion of Carlito

Former WWE SmackDown commentator Booker T shared his thoughts on Carlito following the latter's comeback.

On The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker praised the 44-year-old star before revealing that he was glad to see him back in the company.

"Carlito's always been his own man. He always did his thing his own way [and] called his own shots. He wasn't a guy that was big on making trouble or anything like that, but he was a guy that you knew he wasn't about taking it just because you was gonna give it to him."

The Hall of Famer added:

"As far as being a guy that you want in your corner, want on your team, Carlito — he's that dude. He always was, and he still is to this day. [I'm] most definitely glad to see him make his return on the main roster."

What do you want to see Carlito do next? Do you want Rey Mysterio to turn heel on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

