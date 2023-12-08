WWE SmackDown: 2-time champion to turn heel after 461 days and form a new faction? Exploring the possibility 

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown could witness a huge surprise as a 2-time champion could turn heel to form a new faction.

The superstar in question is none other than Butch. The former NXT Tag Team Champion has not had the best of time on WWE SmackDown lately. Butch was abandoned by his Brawling Brutes partner, Ridge Holland, during their match against Pretty Deadly two weeks ago on the blue brand.

Following that, he faced Bobby Lashley on the previous episode of the blue brand. However, The All Mighty not only defeated the two-time champion but also got tremendous support from the crowd despite being a heel. Later, Pretty Deadly mocked Butch for being all by himself before laying waste to him backstage.

With the WWE Universe choosing Lashley over him, plus the fact that there is currently no one by his side, Butch could potentially turn heel to join forces with Pretty Deadly.

As the saying goes, "If you can't beat them, join them." Thus, The Brawling Brutes member could join the heel duo and exact revenge on his partner for abandoning him.

While the former NXT Tag Team Champion has been a babyface since September 3, 2022, he may finally embrace the dark side after 461 days and align with Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to form a new faction.

However, it is important to note that these are mere speculations, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

What is scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown?

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown will emanate live from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. The promotion has announced four matches for tonight's show so far.

While Randy Orton will join forces with LA Knight to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag match, Charlotte Flair will go one-on-one against Asuka. The company has also announced two United States Championship tournament matches for the upcoming show.

While Bobby Lashley will take on Karrion Kross, Dragon Lee will lock horns with Santos Escobar in the opening round of the tournament. Moreover, CM Punk is also scheduled to make an appearance on tonight's show.

Given the match card, fans should expect the show to be a riveting and entertaining affair.

