WWE SmackDown: 6-time champion to turn babyface after 4 years tonight and dethrone top champion? Exploring the possibility 

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown could have a massive swerve in store for fans as a 6-time champion could turn babyface after more than four years.

The superstar in question is none other than Bayley. As you may know, Kairi Sane returned to WWE at Crown Jewel to help IYO SKY retain her WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. However, Bayley didn't seem too amused with her former rivals' antics as she watched in bewilderment.

Meanwhile, WWE has been teasing Damage CTRL's implosion for months now. While nothing has come of it yet, things could finally change on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The creative team could have IYO join forces with Kairi to kick Bayley out of the faction.

This potential angle would turn fans sympathetic towards The Role Model, establishing her as a face. While Bayley has been a heel since 2019, this could lead to her turning babyface after four years.

Following that, the 6-time champion could challenge IYO SKY for her WWE Women's Title. While Bayley dethroning the current champion on the same episode looks unlikely, she could potentially dethrone The Genius of the Sky at Survivor Series 2023.

What else is scheduled for WWE SmackDown tonight?

The post-Crown Jewel episode of WWE SmackDown is scheduled to emanate live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, tonight. The company has already announced two matches for the event.

While Grayson Waller will lock horns with LA Knight in a one-on-one contest, Bobby Lashley will take on Carlito on Friday's show. Along with that, the upcoming show will feature all the fallout from the recently concluded Crown Jewel.

AJ Styles is rumored to make his return on tonight's show. Fans should expect The Phenomenal One to target The Blododlne following his comeback. It wouldn't be surprising if WWE has him join forces with a partner of his choice to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Survivor Series 2023.

