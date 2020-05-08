What will happen when Wyatt and Strowman will come face-to-face?

Tonight's SmackDown will be the final stop before Money In The Bank and WWE has an incredible show lined up for the fans. Two tag team matches will take place while Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose will finally lock horns. Jeff Hardy makes his return to the Blue brand as well.

However, we will start with the epic fac-to-face between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman on SmackDown.

For weeks, The Monster Among Men has been haunted by his former leader. The Universal Champion has been getting a lot of lessons in history from Wyatt and he is tired of them. Tonight, he will confront Wyatt ahead of their Universal Championship match at Money In The Bank.

Given the history between these two Superstars, expect sparks to fly on SmackDown tonight!

It is finally happening as Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will collide inside the ring finally. The Pride Fighter cost The Golden Goddess her opportunity to compete in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match and this rivalry has been heating up on social media in the past few weeks as well.

It is hard to imagine for the WWE Universe that Fire & Desire are now bitter rivals who are ready to tear each other apart on SmackDown.

What will happen when these former friends collide?

Jeff Hardy makes his much-awaited return to SmackDown tonight and the welcoming committee could be present in the form of Sheamus. For weeks, The Celtic Warrior has been irritated with the fact that the Charismatic Enigma has been getting more limelight than his performances on SmackDown.

Will we see Sheamus spoiling Hardy's return to SmackDown?

Bayley and Sasha Banks will team up to face the Lacey Evans and Tamina tonight. Last week, The Boss and The Role Model tried to blindside Tamina, but their plan backfired as The Sassy Southern Belle leveled things up. Just a few days ahead of the SmackDown Women's Championship match, Tamina and Bayley will be looking to pick up some much-needed steam ahead of MITB.

Who will come out on top?

Drew Gulak and Daniel Bryan have found a new foe in the form of King Corbin. The King first injured Gulak in their MITB qualifier and last week laid out Bryan with the help of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

Tonight, the duo will have to find a mystery partner ahead of their clash with Corbin, Cesaro, and Nakamura. Who will Bryan and Gulak recruit?

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Friday, 8th May 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when, and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 9th May 2020.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here!