WWE SmackDown: Female star to risk punishment by helping Roman Reigns attack LA Knight tonight? Looking at the chances

Roman Reigns is set for another appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight for a contract signing. He will share the ring with LA Knight as both stars make their Crown Jewel match official. However, Rhea Ripley could ensure the segment won't end calmly.

The Bloodline and The Judgment Day already teased a partnership earlier on RAW. However, an alliance was officially confirmed at the beginning of this month when Rhea Ripley talked to Paul Heyman at WWE SmackDown. Although The Eradicator and Roman Reigns still haven't come face-to-face, that may all change on tonight's episode.

Rhea could attack LA Knight during his contract signing with Roman Reigns and, eventually, have the entire Judgment Day also come out. This way, the RAW group could finally act on their end of the deal and show The Bloodline just how capable they are. However, this won't come without any consequences.

Expand Tweet

Recently, the tension between the general managers has been another recurring theme in both main roster brands. It all began when SmackDown's GM, Nick Aldis, escorted Jey Uso and Adam Pearce out last Friday. In this week's RAW, Aldis apologized, to which Pearce accepted.

It's already hinted that stars from both brands are not that welcome to appear on different brands. With this in mind, Rhea could hold up the end of her deal but later face the consequences.

It should be noted, however, that factions involving the Tag Team Champions are allowed to appear on all shows, but Nick Aldis may have a stricter approach after Jey Uso's invasion last week.

What happened during Roman Reigns and LA Knight's first meeting on WWE SmackDown last week?

Roman vs Knight is set for Crown Jewel 2023

The Tribal Chief returned to WWE SmackDown two weeks ago by interrupting the promo of his former foe, John Cena. However, the latter had backup and introduced a challenger he thought was a good fit for Roman, LA Knight. Knight later had a singles match with Solo Sikoa and won, but The Tribal Chief spoiled the celebration by spearing him.

Before last week's Friday show episode, an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match was announced between both men at Crown Jewel. Paul Heyman kicked off the episode and talked about the title match before issuing threats to the challenger. The Megastar was not startled by his words and even got the fans to back him up the entire time.

What message did LA Knight receive from a member of The Bloodline before WWE SmackDown tonight?

The Bloodline is known for their intimidation and threats, which they mainly follow through. The Megastar received this treatment after Heyman posted an Instagram story saying Roman is The Tribal Chief all day, afternoon, and "Knight."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what will happen on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.