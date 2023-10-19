WWE SmackDown: Finn Balor and Damian Priest to lose their titles to popular team on Friday? Exploring the possibility 

WWE SmackDown could have a massive surprise in store for fans as Finn Balor and Damian Priest could lose their Undisputed Tag Team Championship to a popular team on the show. The tandem in question is none other than The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

As you may know, The Archer of Infamy and The Prince defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on WWE RAW due to Jimmy Uso's interference. Jimmy made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of the red show to assault Jey, costing him and Rhodes their titles.

Given The Bloodline's animosity with Main Event Jey, Jimmy costing his twin brother a win made total sense. However, the Samoan faction could demand a title shot from The Judgment Day in return for their favor on RAW. On Friday night, Priest and Balor might be forced to defend their gold against The Bloodline's Jimmy and Solo.

If it happens, The Judgment Day could drop their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title just days after regaining it. Roman Reigns could make his presence felt during the potential title match to help Jimmy and Sikoa prevail over Priest and The Prince.

What else is scheduled for WWE SmackDown on Friday?

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is scheduled to emanate live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on October 20, 2023.

The company has announced that Logan Paul will return on Friday's show to confront Rey Mysterio. Fans can expect this segment to result in WWE announcing a one-on-one clash between the duo for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023.

IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women's Title against Charlotte Flair in a blockbuster match while Santos Escobar of the Latino World Order will take on Montez Ford in a singles contest.

Fans should expect The Bloodline, LA Knight, John Cena, and more to feature on WWE SmackDown as well.

Do you want The Bloodline to win the Undisputed Tag Team Title? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches