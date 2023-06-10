WWE SmackDown: Former world champion teases gimmick change? 

WWE SmackDown continued to lay the groundwork for a massive heel turn. Since losing the RAW Women's Championship, Bianca Belair hasn't been her usual smiling self. She has ditched her easy-going character in favor of a more relentless one, which got emphasized during her ambush on Asuka last week.

In the latest episode, following Bayley's match with Mia Yim, the renowned babyface was told by Adam Pearce to not stir trouble again. Belair consented as she believed that she was next in line for a title shot but Charlotte Flair returned to confront Asuka. The former RAW Women's Champion mentioned that she was stressed by the events. She may lash out if Pearce isn't true to his promise of a rematch.

Bianca Belair's transition to the dark side was also foreshadowed by the familiar-colored clothing she wore on WWE SmackDown. Her appearance was a throwback to her NXT days, when she dominated the division as the BaddEST and StrongEST villain in her usual black attire. It is in contrast to the shiny pink and red combos she wore on RAW to compliment the title on her waist.

Given the recent signs on WWE SmackDown, the rumors of witnessing a heel Bianca Belair with Street Profits are taking shape. Fans are still skeptical about the idea though. Both Belair and Montez Ford have developed a standing with fans from their wrestling prowess and it might be difficult to hate the talented wrestlers.

Bianca Belair's next opponent on WWE SmackDown may not be Asuka

Charlotte Flair returned after a hiatus of two months and immediately got herself in a world title match. She will be facing Asuka for the newly branded WWE Women's Championship during the Money in the Bank go-home show of SmackDown. Flair was the one who ended The Empress' undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34 after which both stars traded victories.

Bianca Belair called out The Queen for "jumping the line" in the latest episode. Their verbal barbs were supposedly a teaser for their future match, which fans have been expecting since October 2021. Belair vs. Flair has always ended up in disqualifications but a clear result could be seen in either a No.1 Contender Match or a Women's Title Match if Charlotte dethrones Asuka.

Charlotte Flair's addition to the Asuka and Bianca Belair saga has opened the possibilities of some shenanigans on the WWE SmackDown go-home show.

