Paul Heyman was the one who broke the news that the entire WWE Universe had tuned in to SmackDown for. At the start of the show, he and The Bloodline were making their way to their locker room when Kayla Braxton managed to get a quick word with them.

As Heyman, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa arrived in their black SUV, Braxton asked the Tribal Chief if he could give an update on Jey Uso's status. He angrily ignored her question and walked away, leading to his Special Counsel intervening.

The Wise Man admonished the backstage interviewer for asking Reigns that particular question. He called her question cold-blooded, coming from a warm-hearted lady like herself. It was hilarious to watch given the funny history between them. He then dropped his spoiler (not prediction, mind you) regarding The Right Hand Man's status.

Paul Heyman told Kayla Braxton and the WWE Universe that The Bloodline could neither confirm nor deny Jey Uso's status in their group. It was a great answer that kept the suspense on. He then thanked her for wearing red (which is The Bloodline's color) and walked away.

Paul Heyman remains coy with the WWE Universe regarding Jey Uso

Paul Heyman remaining suspenseful regarding Jey Uso's status with The Bloodline is all down to their position on the WWE card. It is some great booking by Triple H and his team, and it will only get better the closer we get to WrestleMania.

Despite their troubles, The Usos are still the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. As such, they will have to take part in championship matches in the near future. If the tension between Jey and the rest of his family is still palpable, those matches will result in Ls and bring dishonor to The Bloodline.

Moreover, Roman Reigns is aware that if Main Event Jey Uso leaves his group, they will only get weaker. He is a top star who has contributed a lot to The Bloodline's level-up spree over the last year. As such, they will exercise caution regarding booting him from the group.

Heyman will be sure to provide his Tribal Chief with valuable counsel regarding this volatile situation. The next few weeks will be extremely interesting to watch from a drama perspective. Watch this space for more updates regarding the Ones' inevitable collapse.

